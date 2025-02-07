Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils logo of 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the logo of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival at Cauvery Residence.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other dignitaries were also present, as per a official statement.

The 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival will take place in Bengaluru from March 1 to 8.

Around 60 countries will participate in the festival, showcasing 200 films in various languages, including Kannada, across 13 theatres, according to Karnataka CM media group.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival on March 1.

The upcoming festival will reportedly feature 14 sections, three of which will be a competition category Asian, Indian and Kannada. Other sections include contemporary world cinema, FIPRESCI Critics Week, bio-pics, Kannada popular cinema, and films from little-known languages.

The festival will also host various academic events such as seminars, workshops, and masterclasses, aimed at enhancing the knowledge of filmmaking practitioners, audiences, and students. Through these academic initiatives, BIFFes seeks to promote a deeper understanding of film art, medium, market trends, and historical milestones in contemporary filmmaking.

The organisers through BIFFes have encouraged filmmakers, the film fraternity, critics, film buffs, students, and film distribution agencies to participate in the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor