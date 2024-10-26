Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce meets CM Siddaramaiah on price issue of movie tickets in multiplexes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 : Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Saturday met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and requested to implement guidelines for the price of movie tickets in multiplexes and other theatres.

Karnataka film Chamber of Commerce delegation under the leadership of NM Suresh, president met the CM Siddaramaiah.

The film chamber president has given a memorandum to the CM and requested them to provide clear guidance from the home ministry, and government side that no theatre including multiplexes should charge more than Rs 200 for any movie ticket in Karnataka.

NM Suresh told ANI, "It has come to our notice that for some of the movies, multiplexes charge more than 1000 to 2000 rupees for some movie tickets and when a family foes to watch any movie they have to spend at least 10 thousand for a movie, to make sure theatres and multiplexes people friendly we have taken this initiative, that is why we have given on memorandum to the Chief Minister and CM have positively responded and said that within 10 days a guideline will be given from the side of home ministry that no ticket price should increase more than 200 rupees in Karnataka in any Multiplex or theatres just like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states.

He also toldthat more screens in multiplexes and theatres where more other languages big movies given priority have to be reserved for Kannada movies too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor