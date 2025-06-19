Karnataka Government files response to Supreme Court over Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' release controversy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : The Karnataka government has filed its response before the Supreme Court concerning the ongoing controversy over the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in the state.

In its affidavit, the state government clarified that it has not imposed any restrictions on the film's release and has assured to provide the necessary protection and security if the producers decide to screen the movie in Karnataka.

The government further confirmed that it would ensure the safety of those involved in the film's release, provided the producers choose to go ahead with the screening.

However, the government noted that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), the apex body of the Kannada film industry, had written to Kamal Haasan, requesting an apology for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language.

In the letter, the KFCC had expressed concerns over Haasan's comments that the Kannada language "originated" from Tamil, which led to protests by various pro-Kannada groups.

The matter is scheduled to be heard before the Supreme Court today, June 19.

On June 18, Praveen Shetty, President of the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, clarified that his group was not opposed to the release of 'Thug Life'.

However, he reiterated that Kamal Haasan should have apologized for his remarks regarding the Kannada language, as per the Karnataka High Court's recommendation.

Shetty emphasised that the controversy arose from Haasan's statement that Kannada had evolved from Tamil.

He said, "We are not opposing the release of Thug Life. It was a simple issue. After hurting the sentiments of Karnataka by saying that the Kannada language has been born out of Tamil, he should have apologised as per the suggestions given by the Karnataka High Court. But since he went to the Supreme Court, we accept the order of the court."

Despite the protests, Shetty also stated that curbing activism through the deployment of police was against the Constitution and the rule of law.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, urged pro-Kannada organizations to abide by the Supreme Court's order regarding the release of the film.

The court had directed the state government to ensure the screening of Thug Life, despite the ongoing protests.

"We should all respect the order given by the court in the Kamal Haasan case. I appeal to pro-Kannada organisations that we should not cross our limits and should be peaceful. No one should take the law into their own hands. Our state is a peace-loving state," said Shivakumar, addressing concerns of escalating tensions.

Protests had erupted in Karnataka after Haasan's remarks, with several organisations calling for a boycott of the film. The controversy over Haasan's comments regarding the Kannada language has led to an ongoing clash between the actor's supporters and pro-Kannada groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor