Karnataka: Hindu group demands ban on Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra's Thank God

Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God has landed in trouble again for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The actor plays Lord Chitragupta in the film who is seen wearing modern ensembles and Hindu Janajagruti Samithi in Karnataka has now objected to the film's trailer.Hindu Janajagruti Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said, "Actors were seen mocking Hindu gods in the trailer. We will never tolerate mockery of Chitragupta and Lord Yama of Hinduism in the name of freedom of expression. Was the censor board sleeping until this trailer was released?" The group has demanded that the Censor Board should not give a certificate to the film. They also expressed that the State and Central Home ministries should ban the film as it has hurt religious sentiments. They also warned that they would protest on the streets.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said, "Aaj Bharat mein Bollywood hamesha Hindu dharm ke virudh kaam karte huye dikhai dete hain, chaahe PK jaise movie ho ya ab aane wali Thank God jaise movie ho. Har jagah par Hindu devtao ko hasya vinod ke roop mein dikhaya jaata hain. Hindu devta, Hindu dharm ya Hindu granth, unke baare mein hamesha hi khilwar kiya jaata hain. Kyu Hinduon ke dharm bhavnao ko aap aahat nahi maante hain ya usse, Hinduon ke dharm bhavna aahat hotey hain, ye kyun nahi maanta Bollywood? Isiliye Hindu Janajagruti Samithi is movie ka virodh karne wali hain.""The film has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by mocking Hindu religious concepts and deities. Only a few scenes and dialogues of this movie have been revealed. There is no denying that the full movie has more objectionable dialogues than the live ones," said Gowda.Previously, a case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, and actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. In his petition, Srivastava had said that Ajay Devgn, who plays Chitragupta, is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said. Apart from Ajay and Sidharth, 'Thank God' also features Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fate. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 24.