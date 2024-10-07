Karthik Subbaraj’s thriller series ‘Snakes & Ladders’ to stream from October 18

Mumbai, Oct 7 Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil original dark humour thriller series ‘Snakes & Ladders’ starring names such as Naveen Chandra, Nandha and Manoj Bharathiraja to name a few, is all set to stream from October 18.

The show is curated by Subbaraj, who has helmed movies such as “Jagame Thandhiram” and “Mahaan” to name a few. It also stars Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. The show will stream on Prime Video from October 18.

Subbaraj said, “Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. Each character in the series is unique, with their own distinct personality and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life.”

The nine-episode series, set in the mid-2000s, follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum. As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery.

“The journey of unraveling a mystery that intertwines their lives will keep the audience hooked from beginning to end. We aimed to craft a narrative that entertains while also tapping into the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the meaningful bonds and lessons that will resonate with viewers,” Subbaraj added.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said: “Our passion for regional storytelling, particularly in Tamil content space, has been pivotal to our growth, as demonstrated by the stupendous success of Suzhal – The Vortex, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, and Inspector Rishi in the recent past. These culturally rooted stories have helped us build a rich and compelling repertoire that resonates with audiences in India and beyond.

“With our latest series, Snakes & Ladders, we are excited to further push the envelope and enrich our content flywheel.”

