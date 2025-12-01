Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday promote 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC

Mumbai, Dec 1 Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all geared up for their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated for a Christmas release this year.

The actors who are currently on a promotional spree were spotted at the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets on the 1st of December to promote their movie on the iconic quiz reality show hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Ananaya was seen dressed in a beautiful and classy saree, while Kartik looked dapper in his suit-boot avatar.

Apart from imparting knowledge to the audience, KBC has become a hotspot for movie and show promotions for the entertainment industry, owing to its popularity. Earlier, the cast of Family Man, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sharib Hashmi, had appeared on the show to promote their series. The cast, along with Big B, was seen having a blast.

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik and Ananya were recently in the city of Jaipur to promote their movie. At a packed press conference in Jaipur, Kartik was seen opening up about Ananya’s journey as an actress, especially when asked what it felt like to come together again after seven years, referring to the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The actor had recalled how she was just starting out when they first collaborated and how today she stands tall with a newfound confidence, sharper craft, and a mature ease that shows both on and off screen. Kartik also spoke warmly about watching Ananya grow not just as an actor but also as a person. Reuniting after their Pati Patni Aur Woh days, the duo seemed to slip straight back into their spark. Recently, Kartik and Ananya had opened up about filming the title track of “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”

Kartik, in a statement, had shared, “The energy on set while shooting this track was an absolute banger!! Vishal and Sheykhar have delivered something extraordinary with this one. And with Remo bringing his magic to the choreography, the vibe on set was next-level electric. Can’t wait to see the audience grooving on this track!! ”

Ananya had added, “This track is totally on fire! It captures the entire feel of the film, the fun, the chaos, and the electric connection between Rumi and Ray. We had such a blast shooting it, and I truly believe this is the biggest party anthem of the season.” She added, “Huge props to Vishal and Sheykhar for this banger! And of course, Remo sir’s choreography just makes you want to get up and dance; he brought such infectious energy to the song with his choreography! ”The season’s biggest, loudest, and most addictive banger.”

On November 28, the makers of the upcoming film released the first and the title track, “Tu Meri Main Tera”. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release this Christmas on 25th December.

