Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday set "movie date night" with 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', makers announce new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is all set to hit theatres on New Year's Eve.

On Sunday, the makers announced the film's new release date on social media, promising to spend the last day of the year with the fans. Kartik and Ananya also shared the news, along with a picture of themselves at what appears to be a party.

The makers have also teased that the film will offer a perfect opportunity for a "movie date night".

"Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins," they wrote in a joint post.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram story and teased fans about a "movie date." He wrote, "Aise ho sakta hai ki Poora Saal AAP aur HUM Theatre mein na milein? You and Us - We Have a date."

Fans instantly reacted to the update, flooding the comment section with their reactions and a lot of anticipation.

One wrote, "Yaaaaayyyy best way to end the year," while another added, "We are ready!!"

The release date was announced days after Kartik announced the film's wrap. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote a lengthy note, "The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57!"

Giving a shout to his co-star Ananya Panday, Kartik added, "To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Co-star. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It's always pure joy working with you."

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was previously scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, fans are now set to receive an early opening on December 31.

