Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar bury their hatchet?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in the country currently. The latest buzz is the Dhamaka actor, will be seen in a Karan Johar production soon. While nothing about their collaboration has been announced yet, on Sunday the actor and the filmmaker were seen leaving the same building at the same time. The two had a fallout a couple years ago, leading to the actor's exit from Dostana 2.

Going back to fallout, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced Dostana 2 in 2019. But suddenly reports started coming in that Kartik was removed due to ‘unprofessional’ behaviour. But nothing was confirmed by either side. However, their alleged fallout was criticised by fans. The film Dostana 2 also stars Jahnvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in leading roles. The original Dostana starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham as the leads. On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Karan will be making comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.