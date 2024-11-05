Kartik Aaryan attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 : Kartik Aaryan is making waves at the box office with his horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The actor, who is currently in Varanasi, participated in Ganga Aarti.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kartik treated fans with a video of him enjoying the aarti.

Kartik can be seen donning a white shirt and jeans for the occasion.

He is also seen grooving with enthusiasm as the priests were performing the rituals and the crowd was doing 'Aarti' with fervour.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Har Har Ganga".

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

