Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actor Kartik Aaryan attended 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans's wedding and shared pictures on social media.

On Monday, the 'Chandu Champion' actor dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A love story which we literally saw blooming in front of us on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha... so happy to be part of your beautiful journey. Congratulations @sameervidwans sir and @juilee_sonalkar."

In the first picture, Kartik is seen posing with the happy couple. Next, he can be seen clicking a group selfie with the newlyweds and other guests.

There is also a picture of Sameer and Juilee during the wedding ceremony and another click that showcases the hands of the couple.

Another snap shows Kartik sitting at a dining table with his 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' co-star Gajraj Rao and other guests.

Sameer and his wife Juilee Sonalkar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, was released on June 29 last year.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film introduced Kartik as 'SatyaPrem' and Kiara as 'Katha.'

Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's directorial, 'Chandu Champion'.The film tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

In the coming months, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain India'.

