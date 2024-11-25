Kartik Aaryan calls it's a "dream" come true as he dances with Madhuri Dixit to 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' had a "dream" moment as he danced with Madhuri Dixit to the iconic song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' from her 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. However, the moment came with a 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' twist.

Kartik took to his Instagram account on Monday where he was seen performing a slow, romantic dance with Madhuri, who starred as 'Manjulika' in the horror comedy. But just as fans were lost in nostalgia, Madhuri transformed into her 'Manjulika' avatar and playfully grabbed Kartik by the neck.

Kartik captioned the post, "Living my dream. Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe. #BackToWork #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCyWkmqNWqx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' was originally sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam, with music composed by Raam Laxman and lyrics by Dev Kohli. Madhuri's performance in the original song with Salman Khan is still remembered by fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two are basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

This also marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

The film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

