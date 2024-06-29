Kartik Aaryan calls 'Sattu' his favourite character as 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' completes one year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Celebrating the first anniversary of his film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans for their overwhelming love and support.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to drop a touching post as he shared his experiences and emotions linked to the film.

Kartik posted a special compilation video featuring unseen on-set clips and fun behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Kiara Advani and the rest of the cast and crew.

Kartik captioned the post, "It's been a year, yet I still keep getting messages on social media for this special film and for Sattu On the 1st Anniversary of #SatyaPremKiKatha, I would like to Thank you all for giving Sattu and Katha, a place in your heart #SPKK will always be closest to my heart and Sattu will be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character.

#Gratitude".

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, was released on June 29 last year.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film introduced Kartik as 'SatyaPrem' and Kiara as 'Katha.'

Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's directorial, 'Chandu Champion'.

The film tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

In the coming months, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain India'.

