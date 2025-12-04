Kartik Aaryan cannot contain his excitement at sister Kritika's flower haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 4 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set and geared up for the wedding of his younger sister, Kritika Tiwari. The family, who are in their hometown, Gwalior, for the wedding, are seen to be having a ball of a time at the occasion.

On the 4th of December, Kartik shared a beautiful video starting from the Haldi ceremony. Kartik and all his family members and friends, dressed in shades of yellow, were seen dancing and enjoying every bit of the special day, while the bride-to-be was seen dressed in a subtle lavender-coloured lehenga as she too joined the family to groove.

Everybody in the video was seen showering petals of yellow marigold over Kritika. Kartik used the song Navrai Maajhi from the movie English Vinglish, starring the late superstar Sridevi, as the background music for his video. Recently, on December 3, Kartik shared a rehearsal clip on his official social media account, giving viewers a first look into sangeet performance practice.

The actor was seen dancing with all dedication, and along with his family members and friends, they joined him in the performance. In the video, Kartik was seen dancing to the title track of his upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Dressed in a casual denim outfit, Kartik is doing his best to do complete justice to the choreography set by the sangeet choreographer.

Sharing the video, Kartik posted a funny caption alongside that read, “Free ki performance karwa rahe hai ghar waale. Sangeet Season On #Tikki,” referring to his sister’s wedding hashtag. Earlier this week, photos and videos from Kritika’s pre-wedding events had gone viral. In one photo, Kartik was seen applying haldi to his sister, while in another video clip, he was seen dancing with the bride-to-be and her friends.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Alongside, he is also occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie Nagzilla.

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the movie is all set to release on December 25 and also stars Ananya Panday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor