Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 2 Years of Satyaprem Ki Katha with a Heartfelt Post

Kartik Aaryan took to social media today to mark the second anniversary of Satyaprem Ki Katha, a film that holds a special place in his journey as an actor. The film, which released on June 29, 2023, continues to be remembered for its heartfelt storytelling, emotional depth, and Kartik’s sincere portrayal of Satyaprem “Sattu” — a character that resonated deeply with audiences across the country.

Celebrating the milestone, Kartik shared a video on his social media platforms, revisiting key moments from the film. Alongside the video, he penned an emotional caption:"This film didn't just give me one of the most special characters of my career... It gave me a chance to be part of a story that touched hearts and made a difference!

Sattu & Katha's love still echoes... today, tomorrow, always 🤍🤍

#SatyapremKiKatha 2 Years ❤️❤️❤️"

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and featuring Kiara Advani opposite Kartik, Satyaprem Ki Katha tackled sensitive themes with empathy and grace, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim. The chemistry between Sattu and Katha, combined with the film’s soulful music and nuanced storytelling, contributed to its enduring popularity.

As fans flooded the comments section with love and memories, it was evident that the story still holds a lasting place in their hearts. Two years later, Satyaprem Ki Katha remains more than just a film — it’s a celebration of hope, healing, and unconditional love.

Kartik Aaryan gears up for an electrifying slate ahead with the untitled Anurag Basu project, the monstrous entertainer Naagzilla, and the quirky romcom ride Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.