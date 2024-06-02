Kartik Aaryan celebrates Real Madrid's win at UEFA Champions League finals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion,' was recently at London's Wembley Stadium for the UEFA Champions League finals. He was seen cheering his heart out after Real Madrid won 2-0.

Kartik, on Sunday took to his Instagram account to drop a video from London's Wembley Stadium.

In the video, he is seen cheering for Los Blancos as Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title.

Wearing a three-piece suit, Kartik unbuttoned his outfit to reveal a Madrid jersey underneath. Promoting his upcoming film indirectly, he captioned the video, "Champions...Hala Madrid!!"

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor also shared several videos on his Instagram story, including one showing the jam-packed Wembley Stadium.

In a longer video, Kartik unbuttoned his shirt to clearly reveal the Real Madrid jersey, which was not fully visible in his feed video.

Kartik Aaryan also posted a picture with Real Madrid legend Luis Figo, who is currently a UEFA ambassador.

In the picture, Figo is seen giving a ball to Kartik, and the actor captioned it, "Ye ball toh main hi rakhunga #Figo."

In another post, Kartik shared a photo and stated that he is "ready for the Finals."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is getting ready to hit the theatres on June 14.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

