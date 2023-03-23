Kartik Aaryan drops a gloomy pic post "heart wrenching" day on 'Satyaprem ki Katha' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Actor Kartik Aaryan had a heart-wrenching day on the sets of his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a melancholic picture.

In the image, he is sitting down, looking at his hands in a sombre pose.

"Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you...Heart wrenching day at shoot #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023," Kartik captioned the post.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Adv. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges orgcally through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

