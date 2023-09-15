Kartik Aaryan drops late birthday wish for ‘Chandu Champion’ director Kabir Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Director Kabir Khan turned a year older on Thursday. A day later, actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture with Kabir which he captioned, “Happy birthday handsome director @kabirkhankk sir. Chandu ka Diet itna chal raha hai ki hosh hi nahi hai insta par ek din late post ho raha hai.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxM8ENCNK_T/

In the picture, Kabir could be seen looking at the monitor as Kartik stands behind him in a blue shirt.

The actor-director duo is all set to collaborate for the first time for the film ‘Chandu Champion’.

As per a statement, 'Chandu Champion' is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up". With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Recently the makers of ‘Chandu Champion’ unveiled the first look of actor Kartik Aaryan.

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Talking about director Kabir Khan’s work front, he last directed the period sports drama film ‘83’ which starred actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

