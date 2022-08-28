Kartik Aaryan engage in fun banter with 'Chote Rooh Baba'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday shared a fun video with Chote Rooh Baba on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video, which he captioned," Chote Rooh Baba Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChyzqDhjyQ0/

In the video, the 'Dhamaka' actor could be seen standing beside a young kid dressed as Kartik's character Rooh baba from his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and singing the film's popular track 'Ami Je Tomar'.

Soon after the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared the video fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"BABA ROOH BABA ROOH BABA" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "#love forever for kartik."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office post covid. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.'

Apart from that, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time, which is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor