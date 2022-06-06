Kartik Aaryan flashes ' Rs150 crore vali smile' as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' soars at global, domestic box office

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to rule at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India with Rs 200 crore in collections worldwide.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with his fans.

The actor shared his picture in which he is seen smiling with folded hands. In the post's caption, he wrote, "150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

He also posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "150 cr India mein... aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

The box office collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' was also shared by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week... Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable... Mass circuits in full form... Heading towards Rs 175 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: Rs 154.82 cr. #India biz."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released on May 20, is a remake of the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor