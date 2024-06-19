Kartik Aaryan gets roasted by his mother on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Actor Kartik Aaryan will appear along with his mother in the finale episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

On Wednesday, Netflix India dropped the episode's promo, giving a sneak peek into Kartik and his mom's candid conversation with comedian Kapil Sharma.

The promo begins with Kartik expressing how nervous he is about sharing the stage with his mother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8YkeF0Swwm/?hl=en

At one moment, he even told his mom to say something positive about him as his mother was pulling his leg.

Kartik's mother then expresses her wish for a doctor as her daughter-in-law.

The snippet also shows Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover appearing on stage as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively. Kartik's father and sister could be seen seated in the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartik is being lauded for his role in 'Chandu Champion', which is directed by Kabir Khan.

'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise. Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

In the coming months, Kartik will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain india'.

