Kartik Aaryan gorges on ‘meetha paan’ in Chennai

Mumbai, Dec 23 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Chennai, tried a local delicacy the “meetha paan”.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of a waiter making a meetha paan for the actor. The waiter then gives it to the “Chandu Champion” star, who could be seen all dressed up in a crisp black suit, gorging on it.

He had earlier shared a glimpse from the window of his flight while landing in Chennai. The actor did not mention any captions and just added a geotag of “Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Talking about work, Kartik was last seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. It serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and is set in Kolkata.

The actor has been travelling a lot lately. Earlier this month, Kartik visited Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharing photos and videos from the Pink City on his Instagram handle, Kartik showcased his deep appreciation for Rajasthani culture. In one of the videos, Kartik joined the locals for a lively Ghoomar dance and in another he is seen singing the song Pee Loon from the film “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. “

Kartik joined the traditional Ghoomar dance, a signature folk dance of Rajasthan, alongside a group of locals.

He wrote: “Guess my fav color.”

Kartik then posted a picture showcasing a plate of traditional Rajasthani food.

Aaryan had previously penned a note celebrating two years of his film "Freddy."

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning. This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue.”

