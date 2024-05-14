Kartik Aaryan has all plans to reveal 'Chandu Champion' poster, here is how Katori messed it up all

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to share some cute videos and pictures of his pet Katori. Recently, he dropped an intriguing video with his furry friend which left the fans in splits.

The ace actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik shared that he was all set to reveal the poster of his upcoming movie and also planned to kick off the promotions, but his dog Katori turned around everything.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a video in which he can be seen chasing after his pet, Katori.

Katori was seen tearing down the film's poster.

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster"

After his post, many of the fans reacted to it.

One of them mentioned, "Nahiiiiiiin Nahinnnnnnnnnnn Humko poster chahiya ..... jaldi laaoooi"

Another wrote, "Hahaha love it..good integration"

While the other commented, "Hahaha so cute"

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in 'Chandu Champion'.

He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character.

As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language.

Kartik unveiled the first look from the movie last year in August.

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor