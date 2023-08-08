Kartik Aaryan heads to Australia for IFFM 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recent release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The actor has won audiences' hearts with his character of Sattu as it resonates with everyone effortlessly. Now, he is all set to be honoured with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie video from his way to Australia and informed that he is going to attend a screening of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with the fans there.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “See you Austraaaaliaaa 🇦🇺@iffmelbourne.”

Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport on his way to the Australia Film Festival, where he will be honoured by the Governor of Victoria for his accomplishments.

It’s the first time, Kartik has visited Australia.

IFFM will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik's films including 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Earlier, speaking about the same, Kartik said in a statement, "I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to August 20.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

