Kartik Aaryan heads to Europe for shoot of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to kickstart the shooting for his film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

On Tuesday night, he posted a short video clip in which he could be seen giving a glimpse of a scenic location from the plane.

"Here we go (a Korean emoji heart) Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri," he captioned the post, expressing excitement about the film.

ANI has learnt that Kartik has headed to Europe for the shooting of the 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

The film, a romantic comedy, is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The plot details are still under wraps.

In the coming months, Kartik will also be seen in 'Nagzilla' directed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Announcing the film, Kartik recently took to Instagram and shared his first look. The motion poster featured a shirtless Kartik looking at a city from a snake-infested lair.

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand....Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand ... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko," he captioned the post.

'Nagzilla' will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor