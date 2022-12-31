Kartik Aaryan hopes to have 'many more 2022's in my life'

Mumbai, Dec 31 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post thanking 2022 for being special and hopes to have many more years like this one in his life.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from his 2022 release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

In 2022, Kartik delivered two blockbusters - one horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which raked in Rs 200 crores and 'Freddy' which was widely appreciated after its release on OTT.

He is currently busy shooting for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in 'Shehzada', which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has 'Captain India' and Kabir Khan's yet-untitled next.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor