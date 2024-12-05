Kartik Aaryan immerses himself in Jaipur’s regal aura and culinary heritage

Mumbai, Dec 5 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently treated his fans to glimpses of his visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharing photos and videos from the Pink City on his Instagram handle, Kartik showcased his deep appreciation for Rajasthani culture. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor was seen mingling with locals and participating in traditional activities. In one of the videos, Kartik enthusiastically joined the locals for a lively Ghoomar dance and in another he is seen singing the song Pee Loon from the film “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. “

Kartik joined the traditional Ghoomar dance, a signature folk dance of Rajasthan, alongside a group of locals. The actor could be seen matching steps with the dancers. Sharing the post, the Dhamaka actor wrote in the caption, “Guess my fav color.” He also shared his candid photo wearing a pink t-shirt and blue denim jacket.

He also posted a picture showcasing a plate of traditional Rajasthani food.

Aaryan had previously penned a note celebrating two years of his film "Freddy." In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning. This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue.”

Kartik added, “The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows… the best might still be yet to come!.”

On the work front, he is riding high on the success of his recent release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," which has become the biggest Bollywood grossing movie. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also starred Vidya Balan Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles.

