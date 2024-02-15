Kartik Aaryan in "confusion" for his look in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to return as the famous 'Rooh Baba' in the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', is confused about his hairstyle whether he should go for short or long hair look.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a stunning picture of himself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Xb32Lt4ul/

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Bohot bada confusion ho gaya hai #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 mein Short Hair Or Long Hair."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Of course long hair Kartik......"

Another user commented, "can't wait to see you again as Ruhu Baba."

"Definitely long hair. We want haseena with long hair," another comment read.

Actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is all set to return to the franchise.

On Monday, Kartik welcomed Vidya on board.

"And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will be released this Diwali.

Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

