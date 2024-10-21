Kartik Aaryan joins Alan Walker on stage at Mumbai show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Kartik Aaryan made a stunning appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's concert in Mumbai, delighting fans with his presence and enthusiastic participation.

Videos and images shared by Kartik on his social media quickly circulated on social media, showcasing Aaryan's interactions with both Walker and the lively crowd.

During the show, Kartik and Alan posed for a photo with fans in the background, which the actor shared on his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Is Diwali Bhoolbhulaiyaa Vaali."

His playful engagement continued as he arrived on stage, blowing kisses to the audience while sporting a stylish black sweatshirt, matching pants, and boots.

He referred to the night as "Spooky Night" in another post.

Kartik Aaryan also joined the audience in singing the title track from his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He expressed his excitement, stating, "When all of us sing together. Wow just wow Mumbai."

In a heartwarming moment, Alan Walker paid homage to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', further energizing the fans.

Kartik and Alan shared a hug, symbolizing their camaraderie, with Kartik later posting a photo and writing, "BhoolBhulaiyaa3 This Diwali."

He also shared a video from the event, captioned, "Rooh Baba x Alan Walker #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali."

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which features an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is set for a Diwali release, where Kartik will reprise his popular role as Rooh Baba, alongside Tripti Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz.

