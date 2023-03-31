Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani take pheras in leaked scene from Satyaprem Ki Katha

The highly anticipated film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures - Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set for June 29 release. The upcoming film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik and Kiara for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Interestingly, a scene from Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring the duo as groom and bride has now been leaked online. It is a wedding scene that shows the actors taking pheras.

Satnarayan Ki Katha got embroiled in a controversy in Madhya Pradesh. Hinduist organisation, Sanskriti Bachao Manch, on Saturday submitted a memorandum to register a criminal case against producer Sajid Nadiadwala in different police stations of Bhopal. They also warned that if Sajid comes to Bhopal, his face will be blackened. Talking to India Today, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, alleged that for some time, efforts have been made to humiliate Hindu deities through films and Satyanarayan Ki Katha is also one of them. He added that the organisation will not tolerate any attempt being made to hurt Hindu public sentiments by producing such films.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29, 2023, in theatres.