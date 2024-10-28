Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit enjoy vada pav in Pune as they promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', made a fun stop in Pune, where he enjoyed a vada pav date with his co-star, Madhuri Dixit.

The two stars were seen bonding over Pune's famous snack while interacting with a lively crowd.

Kartik shared a video on Instagram where both he and Madhuri were holding plates of vada pav, surrounded by fans.

In the video, the duo promoted their movie by saying, "Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali." Keeping the local spirit alive, Madhuri also repeated the line in Marathi.

Kartik kept his outfit casual with baggy pants, T-shirt, and an oversized jacket. Meanwhile, Madhuri looked elegant in a red salwar kurta. Kartik captioned the video, "A Vadapav Date With My Manju."

The excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the release of the 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track recently.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, features an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues the franchise's blend of horror and comedy, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it one of the most anticipated Diwali releases.

Set to premiere on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will face stiff competition at the box office from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

