Kartik Aaryan performs "most challenging" 8-minute-long single shot war sequence in 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for sports-drama 'Chandu Champion' on Thursday shared a still from most challenging 8 minutes long single-shot war scene.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with an intense still from the film and captioned it, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime."

As soon as he shared the picture, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "From delivering a five and half page monologue in one shot to shooting 8 minutes long war scene in one shot From delivering a five and half page monologue to shooting 8 minutes long war scene in one shot . Only you can relate to doing these things [?]"

Another user commented, "Can't wait to see the Shot"

"Can't wait anymore to watch chandu champion ," another comment read.

The highlight of this endeavour was the filming of a 1965 battle at a scale which is an unprecedented for a single shot action sequence. The location for this daring feat was the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, nestled 9000 feet above sea level where a giant army camp set was built by the team.

The preparation for this epic war sequence involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik, Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring that every detail was perfected. On the sixth day, the team executed the sequence flawlessly, capturing the essence of the dramatic wartime events.

'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which received a positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

