Kartik Aaryan praises Ananya Panday, says 'she stands tall with a newfound confidence'

Mumbai Nov 29 Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday brought complete ‘Ray–Rumi’ energy to the city Jaipur, turning the city pinker than ever as they launched the thumping title track Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri amid deafening cheers recently.

The peppy vibe, the hook step, and Kartik’s much-talked-about physique have already taken over social media. At a packed press conference in Jaipur, Kartik opened up about Ananya’s journey as an actress, especially when asked what it felt like to come together again after seven years, referring to the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

He recalled how she was just starting out when they first collaborated and how today she stands tall with a newfound confidence, sharper craft, and a mature ease that shows both on and off screen. Kartik spoke warmly about watching Ananya grow not just as an actor, but as a person. Reuniting after their Pati Patni Aur Woh days, the duo seemed to slip straight back into their spark.

Recently, Kartik had opened up about filming the title track of his upcoming movie “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.” He shared insights into the energetic and memorable experience on set. Speaking about the peppy title track, Kartik shared in a statement, “Tu Meri Main Tera is the song to kick off the party season!

The energy on set while shooting this track was an absolute banger!! Vishal and Sheykhar have delivered something extraordinary with this one. And with Remo bringing his magic to the choreography, the vibe on set was next-level electric. Can’t wait to see the audience grooving on this track!!” Ananya Panday also said, “This track is totally on fire! It captures the entire feel of the film, the fun, the chaos, and the electric connection between Rumi and Ray. We had such a blast shooting it, and I truly believe this is the biggest party anthem of the season.

Huge props to Vishal and Sheykhar for this banger! And of course, Remo sir’s choreography just makes you want to get up and dance; he brought such infectious energy to the song with his choreography!” Talking about creating the song, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani said, “Tu Meri Main Tera has an energy that’s absolutely electric, and the title track had to rise to that pulse.

Creating a sound that channels Kartik Aaryan’s unstoppable vibe is always a blast. This track isn’t just a song; it’s an anthem built to move people everywhere. Consider this our gift to every party animal out there.

The season’s biggest, loudest, and most addictive banger.” On November 28, the makers of the upcoming film released the first and the title track, “Tu Meri Main Tera.” Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release this Christmas on 25th December.

