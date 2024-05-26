Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal Yadav promote 'Chandu Champion' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actors Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav recently sent social media into a frenzy with their uproarious antics on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promoting 'Chandu Champion' in Rooh Baba and Chhote Pandit style.

Kartik, on Sunday, dropped a fun video featuring him along with Rajpal Yadav acing the signature step of Satyanaas.

In the video, Kartik, adorned in the iconic attire of Rooh Baba, was joined Rajpal Yadav, aka Chhote Pandit. Against the backdrop of a sleek black Range Rover, the duo nailed the signature step of Satyanaas, adding their own flair to the promotional campaign.

Sharing the post, Kartik added a caption that read, "Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas !!#ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3 #ChanduChampion #14thJune

Soon after Kartik dropped the video, fans couldn't stop thronging the comment section.

A fan wrote, "All duos are fine but Rajpal sir & Kartik hits different,"

Another fan commented, "Chandu Champion x Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wahh."

"Itna confusion ho jata hai ki Chandu Champion ke liye excited hoon ya Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," wrote a third fan.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Recently, he stunned everyone with his shocking transformation for the film.

Sharing a couple of posters from 'Chandu Champion', Kabir Khan revealed that Kartik lost 32 per cent of body fat with 'no steroids' for the film.

"Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Mai... The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan", Kabir Khan wrote on Instagram.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film.

'Chandu Champion' promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.

