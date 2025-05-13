Kartik Aaryan shares adorable picture with Sreeleela from "schedule wrap" of their upcoming romantic film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with Sreeleela from the "schedule wrap" of their upcoming romantic film.

The image shows Kartik and Sreeleela sharing smiles as they look in the mirror.

"Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJl9tNLPmrF/?hl=en

The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. The project is set to be released during Diwali 2025.

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. This film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

Kartik will soon turn into "ichadaari naag" for a fantasy comedy 'Nagzilla' directed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Announcing the film, Kartik recently took to Instagram and shared his first look. The motion poster features a shirtless Kartik looking at a city from a snake-infested lair.

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand....Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand ... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko," he captioned the post.

'Nagzilla' will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

