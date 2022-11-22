Kartik Aaryan shares birthday pics with family

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. The actor took to his social media to share happy pictures with his family.

Sharing a set of two pictures on his Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption: "In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

In the pictures, Kartik can be seen with his parents and pet dog Katori.

Kartik's 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon took to the comments section and wrote: "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!"

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote: "Lots of love and brightness".

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie 'Freddy'. The teaser of his film 'Shehzada' in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon was also released on the occasion of his birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor