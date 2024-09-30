Kartik Aaryan shares fun video with Paralympian medallists Navdeep, Preethi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared a fun video featuring Indian Paralympians Navdeep Singh, Preethi Pal and others.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a glimpse of his fun moment with real champions.

The players recreated a dialogue from Kartik's 'Chandu Champion'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kisi ko kabhi kam mat samajhna Chandu Nahi Champion hai. With the Real champions @navdeepjavelin @preethi__pal."

Reliance Foundation on September 29 hosted United in Triumph, a glittering celebration of sports under the visionary leadership of Nita Ambani at their residence in Antilia, Mumbai.

The evening honoured the unifying spirit of sports by bringing together 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, celebrating their success and remarkable journeys with a focus on unity and inclusivity.

Athletes from across disciplines were honoured for their hard work, determination, and contributions to India's growing stature in the global sporting arena.

Talking about Kartik's film, directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

Apart from this, Kartik is gearing up for the much-awaited 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

