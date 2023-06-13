Kartik Aaryan shares mirror selfie, says "Sattu Old School Pyaar Karta Hai..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Kartik Aaryan who is gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shared a stylish mirror selfie on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik gave his fans a sneak peek of lover boy vibes in mirror selfie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZpELDtnm3/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Sattu old school pyaar karta hai. Koki bhi ..."

In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and a matching team.

As soon as the selfie was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

After the 'Naseeb Se' song, makers of the film starring Kartik and Kiara Advani unveiled the new track 'Aaj ke baad' on Saturday.

Taking to Insta, Kartik treated fans with a song video titled 'Aaj ke baad'.

Sharing the video, he wrote "Aaj ke baad.. Tu meri rehna. Soul of SatyaPrem ki Katha. Aaj se mera fav aapka #AajKeBaad"

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The wedding song beautifully showcased the glimpses from the movie where the actors can be seen getting married. While Kartik can be seen enjoying marriage rituals, Kiara is lost in her thoughts in the video.

Kiara also shared the song on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Aankhe nam hain, Khushiyaan bhi sang hain. #AajKeBaad. Song Out Now"

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

