Kartik Aaryan shares playful video with his pet Katori, check out his hilarious caption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Kartik Aaryan's love for his pet dog Katori is well-known. He never misses a chance to share "paw-some" moments with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a fun video featuring himself and Katori.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C11KHc5Nn1P/

The video captured the fun and playful interaction of Kartik with his dog and jokingly hinted about using child lock on YouTube.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Aaj se Katori ke liye child lock on youtube

@katoriaaryan."

As soon as the video was posted, fans chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Cutest."

Another user commented, "My fave cuties in one frame."

Katori also has her own fan page with some super cute captions and pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 33-year-old has come a long way in his profession after making his debut in the 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' Kartik's versatility was in evidence in films such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pati Patni Aur Who', 'Shehzaada', 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Freddy'.

He is currently occupied with his upcoming projects. Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor