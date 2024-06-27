Kartik Aaryan shares video of meeting Murlikant Petkar during 'Chandu Champion' shoot, says 'Actor banna safal ho gaya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Kartik Aaryan who has been making waves with his performance in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' penned a long heartwarming note expressing gratitude towards India's first-ever Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Kartik shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his initial meeting with Murlikant Petkar on whose life 'Chandu Champion' is based.

Reflecting on their encounter, Kartik recalled being amazed by Petkar's determination, stating, "I was amazed to see the way he was."

The actor also admired Petkar's strong willpower and humble nature despite his historic achievements.

In the video, director Kabir Khan warmly welcomes Petkar's family, while Kartik receives appreciation for his performance. Kartik likened the Olympian's praise to a 'medal' for him.

Sharing the video, Kartik penned a lengthy note, as he wrote, "Couldn't have imagined a non-swimmer like myself Swimming without the use of Legs.. Meet The Real Champion who inspired me to achieve the impossible @murlikantpetkar"

"Firstly, Thank you for being you and being a living inspiration. Your story was important for everyone to know - to make everyone believe in themselves. When Kabir sir narrated Chandu Champion for the first time, I didn't believe that this could be a true story. Aapne ek zindagi mein, anek zindagiyan jo jee hain !!," he continued.

"From not being able to believe your story in the first place to living your extraordinary life for almost two years, it's been an incredible experience and an utmost honour. My life has changed ever since you have entered it. I have never received so much love and appreciation for my work before, as I'm getting for Chandu Champion," Kartik added.

"It's overwhelming !! Really fortunate that I got the opportunity to meet you and relive some unbelievable, magical and inspiring moments of your life. Actor banna safal ho gaya #Gratitude #ChanduChampion," Kartik concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8txzRatZjy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Just a couple of days back, Kartik dropped a series of pictures with young kids whom he met at the theatre while screening the film. He called it a "priceless moment."

The 'Shehzada' actor took to his Instagram to drop the pictures with a caption that read, "Some priceless moments of joy and pride, interacting with real champions in theatres... #Gratitude. #ChanduChampion in theatres.'

'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

In the coming months, Kartik will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain india'. Karan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor