Kartik Aaryan shares video of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' song to wish fans on Friendship day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Kartik Aaryan shared a video of his hit song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from his movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' on the special occasion of Friendship Day.

Wishing his fans on this day, Kartik took to Instagram and made fans nostalgic by the song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Friendship Day."

The friendship song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' which is sung by Arijit Singh from the climax scene featuring Kartik (Sonu), Sunny (Titu), and Nushrat (Sweety). It shows a wedding scene in which Titu is getting married to Sweety. Sonu tries to stop Titu from getting married to Sweety as he doesn't find the latter fit for his childhood friend.

A teary-eyed Sonu then walks away from the place, leaving his childhood friend with Sweety. The emotional scene from the movie has got etched in the hearts of the film's fans.

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "It's hard to find a friend like Sonu."

Another user commented, "The song remains constant."

"Happy Friendship Day my fav Sonu," another user commented.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, apart from Kartik the film also starred Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, also stars Alok Nath in the pivotal role of Titu's sassy grandfather.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

