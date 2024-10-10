Kartik Aaryan Showers Praise on His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Co-Star Triptii Dimri: “She’s Incredibly Hardworking and Talented.”

Triptii Dimri’s career continues to soar as she captivates audiences with her standout performances in Bulbbul, Qala, Animal, and Bad Newz. With an impressive slate of upcoming projects, she’s rapidly cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars. Recently, Triptii made waves in Jaipur at the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she makes her debut in the much-loved franchise. Her inclusion has injected fresh energy into the iconic series, as she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. During the event, Kartik couldn’t help but praise his co-star, saying, “I had a great time working with Triptii.

We have a banter and chemistry in the film that everyone will get to see as the story unfolds. I really enjoyed working with her; it didn’t feel like I was acting with her for the first time in a film or a scene. Sometimes, co-actors just click and gel, and that’s what happened with us. We didn’t have any extensive workshops beforehand, we just directly met on set. I really had a wonderful time with her. She is very hardworking and talented."

Triptii has a knack for establishing a great rapport with her co-stars, previously earning accolades from the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Amy Virk, and Rajkummar Rao. Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii has Dhadak 2 and an untitled action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj in the pipeline, further showcasing her versatility and range.