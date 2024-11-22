Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with ‘sea, sand and sun’

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFF) and the Filmazaar, was seen spending some quality time with nature.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures of himself enjoying the sun, sand and sea. The actor standing on the beach looking at the sun dressed in a pink shirt paired with white pants.

For the caption he just dropped a heart emoji.

Recently, Kartik was in Gujarat and even joined sensation Diljit Dosanjh in Ahmedabad for his concert, where the duo were seen dancing and hugging while they were on stage.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring the two stars. The first picture had Diljit and Kartik raising their hands as they were colour coordinated in black outfits. In the next image, Kartik hugged Diljit from the back.

The duo looked at each other and smiled in the third photograph. Kartik and Diljit also performed and hugged each other on the stage.

The post was captioned: "Vibe (Call Me Hand Emoji).

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Diljit is heard singing “Hare Krishna Hare Ram” from Kartik's last film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri among many others.

Diljit performed in Ahmedabad on November 17. His next stop is Lucknow after which he will be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), commenced on November 20 and will conclude on November 28 in Goa. It will host the screening of classics and contemporary Indian movies across two inflatable theatres.

The first theatre is stationed at the main venue (Kala Academy), and the other is at Sanquelim (CM’s Constituency) along with a mobile open screen travelling across North and South Goa.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, Pa. Ranjith's ‘Thangalaan’, Mani Ratnam's two part epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ among others.

The 55th year of IFFI organised by NFDC India and ESG under the aegis of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. NFDC India and ESG have partnered with Picturetime as their screening partner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor