Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert, shares 'vibe' moment

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : Kartik Aaryan surprised fans by making a special appearance at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert that took place on Sunday.

The crowd erupted in excitement as the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor shared an unforgettable moment with the Punjabi superstar.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Kartik shared a series of pictures from the event where the duo can be seen twinning in black outfits, and the pictures captured them raising their hands, hugging, and laughing together.

Captioning the photos, Kartik simply wrote, "Vibe hai."

The title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features vocals by Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ahmedabad concert, Diljit performed in Hyderabad on November 15, where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

The notice, issued just hours before his performance on Friday, cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

Talking about Kartik, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The film, which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav besides Madhuri.

Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the film.

