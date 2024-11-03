Kartik Aaryan surprises fans at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Amid the success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai.

Dressed in a cool checkered shirt, Kartik stood on top of his car holding a 'Housefull' sign as he beamed with a big smile. The actor was also seen posing for the cameras.

He was also seen interacting with a sea of fans who were thrilled to see him and also took selfies with them.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' saw particularly strong performances in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating Rs 15.91 crore from these venues.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

