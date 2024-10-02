Kartik Aaryan takes a leaf from PM Modi's diary, proudly declaring: My chest is now 56 inches

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, proudly announced during the "Namo Bharat" event "Mera seena 56 inch ka ho gaya hai" (My chest has expanded to 56 inches).

Kartik and his co-star Triptii Dimri walked the ramp for ace couturier Manish Malhotra on Tuesday. The show was curated by Malhotra to celebrate Seva, Sahas, Sanskriti (Service, Courage, Heritage), the essence of Bharat. The event, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, featured a gamut of Bollywood stars including Kartik, Triptii, Sonali Bendre, and Hina Khan.

On Tuesday, the Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage event took place as part of Sewa Pakhwada, a 15-day celebration from September 17 (PM Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary). The event featured a fashion show embodying PM Modi's vision of Seva, Sahas, and Sanskriti (Service, Courage, and Heritage).

Cancer crusaders Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap along with actress Hina Khan, currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, joined forces with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivors Divya Salaskar and Devika Rotawan on the ramp. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" stars Kartik and Triptii sauntered the runway in exquisite outfits made by Malhotra.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kartik said, "It was an honour to walk alongside cancer and 26/11 survivors. I feel proud to have shared the stage with them... My chest has expanded to 56 inches after walking with these courageous individuals."

He went on to praise the event for promoting discussions on development and heritage.

