Kartik Aaryan to return for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

After the stupendous success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan is reportedly gearing up to take the franchise forward. Producer Bhushan Kumar, who backed the 2022 blockbuster, confirmed reports that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is in the works and that the project will go on floors in 2024. Confirming that they are 'definitely' making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik, Kumar told pinkvilla.com that they are in the process of figuring out the gap between part 2 and part 3 of the film franchise.



"The expectations are sky-high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward," he said while adding that they are currently working on the script.He further added that the next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' film needs to be 'big and unique' as it is an established franchise.The makers are currently eyeing a 2025 release for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2024.Bhushan and Kartik will also be teaming up for the third instalment of the romance-musical 'Aashiqui' that is set to begin its shoot by the end of 2023.Kartik will be seen next in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada which arrives in cinemas in April 2023.

