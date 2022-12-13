Kartik Aaryan to star opposite debutant heroine in Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Freddy will have a debutant heroine in Aashiqui 3. While there has been speculation about the female lead, Mukesh Bhatt has now confirmed that he would be launching a fresh face. According to PinkVilla, Mukesh Bhatt has been busy with getting the script ready.

He revealed, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3. We are getting our script ready." Kartik Aaryan had earlier told Variety that being part of Aashiqui 3 was indeed a dream come true for the actor. He had shared, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."