Kartik Aaryan trains his pet to become 'Katori Champiyon'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released movie 'Chandu Champion', dropped a fun video with his pet dog, Katori.

The actor on Friday took to his Instagram account, showing him training Katori to become a champion.

In the video, Kartik humorously explains that Katori needs to work out for 45 minutes daily to achieve a lean, muscular body.

The clip also shows Katori doing various exercises, from leg flutters to running around the sofa and finally holding a plank.

Despite her efforts, Katori only burns 0.5 calories.

The video ends with the text "Champion ban gayi."

Sharing this video, the 'Chandu Champion' actor captioned it as, "Katori Champiyon."

Meanwhile, Kartik is being lauded for his role in 'Chandu Champion', which is directed by Kabir Khan.'

Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete.

Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

In the coming months, Kartik will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain india'.

