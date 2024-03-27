Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri wrap up first schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has created a lot of excitement for its release and the pair of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The actors announced the wrap of the first schedule of Anees Bazmee's directorial.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets featuring himself and his co-star Triptii Dimri.

Kartik will return as his popular character 'Rooh Baba' for the third part.

Dressed in their character's attire, holding clapboard in their hands, Kartik and Triptii posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient... Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic.@aneesbazmee."

'Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

