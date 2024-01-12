Kartik Aaryan wishes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' co-star Gajraj Rao on birthday in Sattu style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday wished his 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' co-star Gajraj Rao on his birthday in Sattu style.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of himself and Gajraj Rao.

In the picture, Kartik and Gajraj, who played his father in the movie, are seen laughing together.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Wish you Happy Birthday Sattu ke Puppa (c)gajrajrao. Love you sir."

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans the film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently occupied with his upcoming projects.

He is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor